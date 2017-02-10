(Adds Petrobras comment, context)
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 10 A Brazilian federal court
suspended on Friday the $5.2 billion sale of state-controlled
Petróleo Brasileiro SA's natural gas pipeline unit to a group of
investors led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc
.
In a document seen by Reuters, the Sergipe state-based court
ruled the transaction, which was to be closed within weeks, be
halted because of discrepancies in the way Petrobras
proceeded with the sale.
Petrobras said later on Friday that it had been informed
about the court's decision and that it planned to take
"appopriate judicial measures" regarding the case, indicating it
would appeal.
The sale of the natural gas transportation system, called
NTS (Nova Transportadora do Sudeste), was the main item of
Petrobras' 2015-2016 divestiture program.
(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Marcelo Teixeira; Writing by
Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David Gregorio and Bill
Rigby)