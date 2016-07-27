FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CORRECTED-Petrobras expects bids for BR fuel unit by November -CEO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Petrobras expects bids for BR fuel unit by November -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Petrobras will have 60 to 75 percent of total fuel unit stock after sale, not 60 to 65 percent)

BRASILIA, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA expects to receive binding offers for a controlling stake in its fuel distribution unit, BR Distribuidora, by late November or early December, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Wednesday.

The sale of a controlling voting stake could be completed by mid-2017, Parente told reporters in Brasilia. Under terms of the proposed plan, the oil company known as Petrobras will keep 49 percent of voting stock in the unit.

Petrobras also plans to keep 100 percent of non-voting preferred shares in Petrobras Distribuidora SA, as the fuels unit is formally known, leaving it with 60 percent to 75 percent of the unit's total capital after the sale is complete. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.