RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The board of Brazil’s state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA, also known as Petrobras, approved on Friday the sale of a minority stake in a natural gas distribution holding company to Mitsui & Co Ltd , although the conclusion of the deal hinges on certain aspects yet to be negotiated, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

