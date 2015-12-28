FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras meets asset sales goal for year after Gaspetro divestment
December 28, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Petrobras meets asset sales goal for year after Gaspetro divestment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA met a $700 million goal for asset sales this year following the divestment of a minority stake in a gas distribution unit to Mitsui & Co Ltd.

In a securities filing, the company known as Petrobras said that Mitsui paid on Monday 1.93 billion reais ($500 million) for the 49 percent of the Gaspetro unit. The transaction was approved with no restriction by antitrust watchdog Cade, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

