a year ago
Brazil's Itaúsa says no decision after BR Distribuidora report
October 5, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Itaúsa says no decision after BR Distribuidora report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Itaúsa Investimentos Itaú SA has made no new investment decision, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday, following reports of a deal for Petróleo Brasileiro SA's fuel distribution unit.

Shares in Itaúsa, the holding company controlling lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, fell on Tuesday on reports it planned to pair up with Cambuhy Investimentos to bid for Petrobras' BR Distribuidora. Itaúsa is "continuously assessing possible deals that increase shareholder value," the company said in response to an inquiry by the BM&FBovespa bourse operator about uncommon share moves. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Paula Arend Laier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
