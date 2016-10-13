FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil retailer Lojas Americanas interested in Petrobras fuel unit -filing
October 13, 2016 / 10:00 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil retailer Lojas Americanas interested in Petrobras fuel unit -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's retailer Lojas Americanas SA said on Thursday it is interested in acquiring a stake in the state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA's fuel distribution unit.

In a securities filing, the company acknowledged having received documents related to the process of sale of a 49 percent stake in the fuel distribution company BR Distribuidora SA, a subsidiary of Petrobras, as the oil company is known.

Lojas Americanas, which has among its shareholders the billionaire owners of investment firm 3G Capital, said it is considering whether to present a proposal for the unit. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
