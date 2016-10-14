Cemex says to amortize $242 mln in debt
MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct 14 Mexico's Cemex said on Friday that it would amortize $241.7 million in senior notes from debtholders, with an early settlement date of October 19.
SAO PAULO Oct 14 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday it is in advanced talks with Ultrapar Participações SA to sell its gas distribution unit Liquigás Distribuidora SA. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)
MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 Mexico's oil regulator on Friday approved a more flexible bidding scheme for a highly anticipated upcoming auction that will pick a partner for national oil company Pemex to jointly develop its deep-water Trion block in the Gulf of Mexico.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 14 Mexico's stock index and currency fell on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen laid out deepening concerns at the Fed that U.S. economic potential is slipping and may need aggressive steps to rebuild it. Yellen's comments, which were posed as questions that need more research, rattled investors. Mexico's IPC stock index fell 0.08 percent, while the peso weakened 0.47 percent to 19.02 per U.S. dollar. Brazilian stocks r