Brazil's Petrobras says offered record daily natural gas volume

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras said it offered a record 91.4 million cubic meters (3.2 billion cubic feet) of natural gas to the market on Tuesday, beating its previous record of 35.9 million cubic meters from Nov. 12, 2010.

Petrobras, Brazil’s largest company, is responsible for more than 90 percent of Brazilian oil and natural gas output totaling the equivalent of nearly 2.5 million barrels per day. (Reporting by Leila Coimbra; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)