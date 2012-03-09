Petrobras well confirms Northeast Tupi field

SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras said in a filing on Friday it struck good quality subsalt oil from a well in the Nordeste de Tupi area, which was part of 5-billion-barrel oil-for-shares swap with the government in 2010.

The 1-976-RJS well northeast of the 8 billion barrel Lula field in water depths of 2,131 meters, 255 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro, is the second drilled in the areas swapped with the government for shares.

The first, 3-944-RJS, confirmed good oil in the Franco field earlier this year.

This well turned up medium grade crude with gravity ranking 26 on the American Petroleum Institute’s scale, at a depth of 4,960 meters below the sea bed. The well showed a 290 column of oil in carbonate rock under a think layer of salt.

Petrobras said it will continue drilling the well to find the depth of the hydrocarbon deposit. Well formation tests will come after the drilling is completed and then a long-term production test is expected to follow.