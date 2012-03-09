FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras well confirms Northeast Tupi field
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 6 years ago

Petrobras well confirms Northeast Tupi field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras said in a filing on Friday it struck good quality subsalt oil from a well in the Nordeste de Tupi area, which was part of 5-billion-barrel oil-for-shares swap with the government in 2010.

The 1-976-RJS well northeast of the 8 billion barrel Lula field in water depths of 2,131 meters, 255 kilometers from Rio de Janeiro, is the second drilled in the areas swapped with the government for shares.

The first, 3-944-RJS, confirmed good oil in the Franco field earlier this year.

This well turned up medium grade crude with gravity ranking 26 on the American Petroleum Institute’s scale, at a depth of 4,960 meters below the sea bed. The well showed a 290 column of oil in carbonate rock under a think layer of salt.

Petrobras said it will continue drilling the well to find the depth of the hydrocarbon deposit. Well formation tests will come after the drilling is completed and then a long-term production test is expected to follow.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.