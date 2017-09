RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA wants to boost oil exploration and production activities in neighboring Argentina, Chief Executive Maria das Graças Foster told reporters on Wednesday.

Earlier, in a phone conference with investors, the company best known as Petrobras said its production outlook for the next several years relies on the extension of gas contracts with Bolivia and the exploration of shale gas in the United States and Argentina.