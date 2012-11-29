Brazil's Petrobras cancels five drill rigs from Ocean Rig

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras cancelled on Thursday an order for five drill ships from Ocean Rig Group, according to a securities filing, saying it needed to drill fewer wells in the Santos Basin than originally expected.

In February, Petrobras agreed to lease five offshore drill rigs from Ocean Rig for $548,000 a day over a 45- to 90-month period as part of $225 billion expansion plan aimed at tapping vast oil reserves recently discovered off Brazil’s coast.