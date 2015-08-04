First oil from Brazil's Libra area to flow in 2017 -platform operator

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The first oil from a long-duration output test in the giant Libra offshore area in Brazil will flow in the first quarter of 2017, Odebrecht Oil & Gas, which will operate the test platform with Teekay Offshore Partners LP, said on Tuesday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, which is the field operator, said in June that the long-duration test would start in the second half of 2016.

Brazil’s state-run Petrobras owns the rights to Libra along with France’s Total SA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc , and China’s state-owned CNOOC Ltd and China National Petroleum Co. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)