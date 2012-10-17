FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Petrobras says finds good quality oil in Santos basin
October 17, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Petrobras says finds good quality oil in Santos basin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras and its partners said on Wednesday it found more good quality oil in an offshore area south of Rio de Janeiro, raising the output potential of one of its biggest recent discoveries.

Petrobras said it found oil in a well located in the Carioca structure at ultra-deep water off the Santos basin. Petrobras is the operator of the of the block, which is also partly owned by BG E&P Brasil and Repsol Sinopec Brasil.

In October 2010, China’s Sinopec paid $7.1 billion for 40 percent of Repsol’s Brazilian operations. Madrid-based Repsol is one of the biggest holders of oil rights in Brazil’s Santos basin, one of the world’s most promising oil frontiers.

Sinopec is China’s second largest oil and gas producer.

The oil, found at a depth of 5.57 Km (3.5 miles), is similar to petroleum discovered in other wells in that area, Petrobras said.

