5 months ago
Petrobras foresees $5.5 bln in investments for Libra find
March 22, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 5 months ago

Petrobras foresees $5.5 bln in investments for Libra find

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - Developing the first phase of Brazil's giant deepsea offshore oil region Libra will require about $5.5 billion in investments for the next five years, state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA's Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Wednesday.

Parente did not specify whether the investments will come from Petrobras, or from all members of the consortium in charge of developing Libra, which include France's Total SA , Royal Dutch Shell Plc, CNPC and CNOOC.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

