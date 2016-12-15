FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Petrobras average Brazil oil output rises 2 pct in November
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 8 months ago

Petrobras average Brazil oil output rises 2 pct in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday that average domestic oil output rose 2 percent in November from the prior month, underscoring steps by Brazil's state-controlled oil company to improve exploration and production performance in some offshore fields.

In a securities filing, Petrobras said average oil production in Brazil stood at 2.23 million barrels of oil a day equivalent last month. The company's total production, which encompasses Brazil-based and overseas operations, totaled 2.86 million boed last month, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

