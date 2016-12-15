Iran finalises deal for 7 Airbus planes -ISNA
ANKARA, Dec 15 Iran has finalised a deal with European planemaker Airbus to buy seven aircraft, Labour Minister Ali Rabii was quoted as saying by the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) on Thursday.
SAO PAULO Dec 15 Petróleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday that average domestic oil output rose 2 percent in November from the prior month, underscoring steps by Brazil's state-controlled oil company to improve exploration and production performance in some offshore fields.
In a securities filing, Petrobras said average oil production in Brazil stood at 2.23 million barrels of oil a day equivalent last month. The company's total production, which encompasses Brazil-based and overseas operations, totaled 2.86 million boed last month, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
ANKARA, Dec 15 Iran has finalised a deal with European planemaker Airbus to buy seven aircraft, Labour Minister Ali Rabii was quoted as saying by the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) on Thursday.
* Two companies will collaborate in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NOXXON's ANTI-CXCL12 agent, NOX-A12, and MSD's anti-PD-1 inhibitor, Keytruda (Pembrolizumab)
CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Dec 15 For years, heavy equipment operator Ashley Underhill has tried to defy the notion that one could only make a good living in Canada's poorer east coast by spending most of the time away from the family in the nation's western oil patch.