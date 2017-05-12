FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2017 / 3:10 PM / 3 months ago

Petrobras trims 2017 capex budget on cost savings, license delays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA has lowered its capital spending forecast for 2017 by $3 billion due to licensing delays, more efficient investments and postponed payment on some contracts, executives told analysts on a Friday conference call.

The state-controlled Brazilian oil company, known as Petrobras, is more wary about contracting new drillships given the improving efficiency of its exploration and production activity, executives said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

