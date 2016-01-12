FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras cuts five-year investment plan by 25 pct to $98.4 bln
#Market News
January 12, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Petrobras cuts five-year investment plan by 25 pct to $98.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA , Brazil's state-controlled oil producer, has cut planned investments by 25 percent for the 2015-2019 period to $98.4 billion, the lowest in years, to account for a weaker currency and declining cash generation.

In a securities filing, the company known as Petrobras said that 81 percent of the planned capital spending, or $80 billion, would go to exploration and production investments.

The lower spending would trim its output goal projection for this year to 2.145 million barrels of oil a day from a prior target of 2.185 million, the filing said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
