SAO PAULO, May 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said its oil and natural gas output in April was 2.72 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

Of the total, 2.60 million barrels per day were produced in Brazil and the rest came overseas, the company said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Chris Reese)