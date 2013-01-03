FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras November output slips 4.1 pct vs year earlier
January 3, 2013

Petrobras November output slips 4.1 pct vs year earlier

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas output at Brazil’s state-led oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA fell in November for the si xth st raight mo nth co mpared with a year earlier, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said on Thursday.

Production from Petrobras fields in Brazil and abroad fell 4.1 percent to an average 2.575 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day (boepd) from 2.684 million boepd in November 2011.

Output was 0.3 percent greater than in October, edging higher as production rose from the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) ship Cidade de Anchieta in the Baleia Azul field in the offshore Campos Basin, Petrobras said.

