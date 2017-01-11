FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Brazil's Petrobras meets output goal for second year
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 11, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 7 months ago

Brazil's Petrobras meets output goal for second year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) met its average domestic oil output goal for a second consecutive year, the Brazilian state-controlled company said on Wednesday, as it looks to improve offshore exploration and production.

Production in 2016 rose by about 0.8 percent to an average 2.144 million barrels per day, Petrobras said in a securities filing, in line with a target of 2.145 million barrels.

Production in December reached an average 2.3 million barrels per day, it said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.