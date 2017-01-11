Brazil's Petrobras meets output goal for second year

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) met its average domestic oil output goal for a second consecutive year, the Brazilian state-controlled company said on Wednesday, as it looks to improve offshore exploration and production.

Production in 2016 rose by about 0.8 percent to an average 2.144 million barrels per day, Petrobras said in a securities filing, in line with a target of 2.145 million barrels.

Production in December reached an average 2.3 million barrels per day, it said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)