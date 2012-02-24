FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras output rises in January with new wells
February 24, 2012 / 9:47 AM / 6 years ago

Petrobras output rises in January with new wells

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras produced an average 2.73 million barrels equivalent of oil and gas per day in January, a 0.5 percent increase from the previous month, the company said on Friday.

Excluding Petrobras operations abroad, output was 2.49 million barrels-per-day equivalent, a 1 percent increase from December. The company attributed the rise in production to the coming on-stream of new wells.

Crude oil output alone in Brazil totaled 2.11 million barrels on average per day, a 1.2 percent increase from December. Average gas production in January from domestic fields totaled 60.48 million cubic meters per day, a 0.3 percent decrease from the previous month.

