Petrobras output falls vs year earlier for fifth straight month
November 26, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Petrobras output falls vs year earlier for fifth straight month

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras said Monday that output of petroleum and natural gas fell for a fifth straight month in October compared with a year earlier because of maintenance and declining productivity in the offshore Campos Basin.

During the month, Petrobras produced an average 2.58 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent a day (boed) in Brazil and abroad, 1.3 percent less than the 2.62 million boed in October 2011, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a statement.

Domestic and international output of oil and natural gas was 4.4 percent greater than in September and the highest since May.

