RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras said on Thursday its Petros pension fund made a loss of 22.6 billion reais ($6.77 billion) in 2015, adding the fund must form a plan this year to reduce the deficit in future by increasing contributions.

