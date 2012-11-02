UPDATE 1-Petrobras says makes natural gas discovery in Peru

* Find could supply all U.S. gas needs for one month

* Discovery comes as Petrobras sells foreign assets

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA , Brazil’s state-led oil company, said on Thursday it had discovered 56.6 billion cubic meters (2 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas at three wells in Peru.

If the estimate is proven correct, the discovery is large enough to supply nearly one month of U.S. natural gas needs, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy and Reuters.

The discovery comes even as the Rio de Janerio-based company, better known as Petrobras, moves to sell other foreign assets to help finance a $237 billion five-year expansion plan, the world’s largest corporate investment program.

It also follows two quarters of disappointing earnings, including a second quarter loss, the first in 13 years. The disappointing results have weighed heavily on Petrobras’ shares.

The find at the Urubamba, Picha and Taini wells also includes 113.7 million barrels of natural gas liquids, Petrobras said.

Petrobras said it is drilling a fourth exploratory well, Paratori, in Peru’s Madre de Dios basin that should be complete in December.