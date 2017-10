LIMA, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday it hopes to find between 8 trillion and 10 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in Peruvian lots 57 and 58.

The company plans to invest between $130 million and $150 million in Peru in 2012, Petrobras manager in Peru Pedro Grijalba said. (Reporting By Patricia Velez)