FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras to back Chevron, Transocean fight of Brazil oil ban
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 6:45 PM / 5 years ago

Petrobras to back Chevron, Transocean fight of Brazil oil ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras plans to back Chevron Corp and Transocean Ltd in their fight against an injunction that could bar them from operating in Brazil, Jose Formigli, Petrobras’ exploration and production chief said Wendesday.

A Federal Court in Rio de Janeiro has granted Brazilian prosecutors an injuction banning Chevron, the No. 2 U.S. oil company and Transocean, the world’s largest drill rig company, from operating in Brazil while criminal and civil actions proceed against them over a November oil spill.

The prosecutors and court’s “vision of Chevron and Transocean does not concur with our vision,” Formigli told reporters in Rio de Janeiro. “We think they should be able to operate.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.