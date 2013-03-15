FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras says plans $236.7 bln in capital spending in 2013-2017
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2013 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

Petrobras says plans $236.7 bln in capital spending in 2013-2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Friday kept its five-year capital spending plan virtually unchanged at $236.7 billion as it tries to speed up and streamline development of giant offshore oil resources.

The company, known as Petrobras, will spend $147.5 billion of the plan, part of the world’s largest corporate spending program, on oil and natural gas exploration, according to a note filed with Brazil’s securities regulator.

Petrobras’ previous 2012-2016 plan called for investments of $236.5 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.