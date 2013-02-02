FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras platforms collide at shipyard in high winds
February 2, 2013 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

Petrobras platforms collide at shipyard in high winds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Two oil and gas production platforms under construction at a southern Brazilian shipyard collided on Saturday after high winds dislodged their moorings, according to Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras .

The P-58 and P-63 platforms broke free of their moorings at the Honorio Bicalho shipyard at the port of Rio Grande. Petrobras said it would conduct an inspection of the two vessels to assess the damages.

It is still unclear whether the incident will delay the deployment of the P-58 which is slated to go into production in the first quarter of 2014 at the Baleia Azul field where the company is already producing subsalt oil.

Petrobras said on Friday, however - prior to the platforms’ collision - that the 140,000 barrel-per-day P-63 was scheduled to complete its construction in the middle of this year and be deployed in the Papa Terra field in the Campos Basin.

Despite its projections to nearly triple its oil output by 2020, Petrobras has struggled to raise its output of oil over the past few years.

