Petrobras rig stabilised after tilting in Campos basin
#Market News
February 28, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Petrobras rig stabilised after tilting in Campos basin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - An offshore drilling platform operated for Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras was partially evacuated after tilting on Friday but there is no risk of it sinking, the company said.

The SS-53 platform, located in the Campos oil basin off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, began to list at approximately 0100 local time (0400 GMT) on Friday, leading to the evacuation of 79 crew members to another rig, Brazilian television network Globonews reported.

A Petrobas spokeswoman said the platform had been stabilised and that all safety measures were being taken but declined to give further details.

The platform is owned by multinational drill-rig operator Noble Corporation, Globonews said.

A spokesman for Noble in Brazil declined to comment. Officials from the Sindipetro oil workers’ union were not immediately available for comment.

