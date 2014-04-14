FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil President says won't accept political attack on Petrobras
#Market News
April 14, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil President says won't accept political attack on Petrobras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff on Monday lashed out at critics of state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, saying accusations of corruption, cost-overruns and stagnation at the company were politically motivated.

Rousseff, speaking at the launching of an oil tanker at a shipyard near Recife, Brazil, also said that critics of the company were manipulating data and she held them responsible for the decline in the company’s share price in recent years. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)

