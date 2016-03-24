Brazil power regulator to approve generator debt plan -sources

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s electricity regulator Aneel is expected to approve on Tuesday a plan for power generators to repay debt to state-run oil firm Petrobras and other creditors, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

The plan calls for generators to pay 3 billion Brazilian reais ($810 million) of debt, stemming from a drought that sapped hydropower output, in six monthly payments, one of the sources said.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, is owed some 1.5 billion reais. The plan will not resolve all of the outstanding debt as some generators have injunctions that protect them from paying.