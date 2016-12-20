FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Brazil's Petrobras starts oil and gas production in Lapa field
December 20, 2016 / 10:27 AM / 8 months ago

Brazil's Petrobras starts oil and gas production in Lapa field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has started to pump oil and natural gas from the subsalt field of Lapa, in the Santos basin, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Petrobras said its production vessel in the Lapa field, the FPSO Caraguatatuba, has the capacity to process 100,000 oil barrels per day. The company operates the area in partnership with BG E&P Brasil Ltda, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc , and Repsol Sinopec Brasil SA. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione, editing by Louise Heavens)

