UPDATE 1-Hasbro revenue, profit beat as Disney Princess dolls dazzle
Oct 17 Hasbro Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for Disney Princess, Frozen and Trolls dolls.
SAO PAULO Oct 17 State-run oil company Petrobras' production of oil and natural gas in Brazil reached 2.75 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in September, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known, said it produced a further 0.13 million barrels per day outside Brazil. September's total output represented an increase of 1.4 percent from the previous month, with production in Brazil hitting a montly record, the company said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Timbercreek Financial-Federal Department Of Finance's changes to rules related to residential mortgages aren't expected to impact co's financial performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - topline results for three phase 2 clinical trials for ZYN002 are on track for 1h17