Petrobras says output falls 1.2 pct in July compared with June

* Closing offshore oil platform reduced oil, gas output

* P-8 platform in Campos Basin shut for regular maintenance

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday that its total output fell 1.2 percent in July to 2.55 million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day (boepd), its second-lowest level 21 months, from 2.58 million boepd in June.

Output from fields in Brazil and abroad fell 0.8 percent from a year earlier, when Petrobras produced 2.57 million boepd, Petrobras said in a statement.

The shutdown of the company’s P-8 offshore production platform in the Campos Basin northeast of Rio de Janeiro was one of the main reasons for the decline in production. The P-8 was shut for scheduled maintenance.

Oil output in Brazil fell 1 percent to 1.94 million barrels a day (bd) in July from 1.96 bd in June, its lowest level since October 2010. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill)