Petrobras signs deal with GS Energy; may build refinery jointly

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 10 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA , Brazil’s state-led oil company, said on Monday that it has signed an accord with GS Energy Corp to explore the possibility of building a low-sulfur diesel refinery together in Brazil’s Ceara state.

Petrobras has been seeking partners for the Ceara project and a similar project in Maranhao state to help reduce costs. Each refinery is expected to cost about $20 billion.

The accord is non-binding and will depend on viability studies. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill)