Petrobras cuts Pasadena, Texas refinery from asset-sale plan-CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has dropped the Pasadena refinery in Texas from its planned sale of assets, Chief Executive Officer Maria das Graças Foster told reporters in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.

The move follows allegations by politicians and news reports that the company paid too much for the refinery. There was also an investigation into Petrobras’ handling of the refinery by Brazil’s national public accounts auditing tribunal.