Petrobras says oil refinery working normally

BRASILIA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday that its Presidente Bernardes refinery is producing normally, but acknowledged some delays in delivering fuel.

A union official said earlier on Wednesday that the 178,000 barrel-per-day refinery was operating below capacity after poorly performed maintenance work on its main distillation unit.

In an email response to Reuters, Petrobras, as the company is known, said it was working to resolve delays in the delivery of fuel at some ports in the states of Espírito Santo, Paraíba and Pernambuco. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; and Alonso Soto)