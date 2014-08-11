FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras expects sharp cut in fuel imports starting in November
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 3 years ago

Petrobras expects sharp cut in fuel imports starting in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras expects to see a sharp decline in the amount of gasoline and diesel fuel it imports starting in November, when its new RNEST refinery begins operation, company officials said on Monday.

RNEST, also known as the Abreu e Lima Refinery near Recife, Brazil, is expected to start its first of two refining trains on Nov. 4, company officials said during a conference call with investors. The train is expected to reach full production of 115,000 barrels a day in January. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.