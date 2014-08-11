Petrobras expects sharp cut in fuel imports starting in November

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras expects to see a sharp decline in the amount of gasoline and diesel fuel it imports starting in November, when its new RNEST refinery begins operation, company officials said on Monday.

RNEST, also known as the Abreu e Lima Refinery near Recife, Brazil, is expected to start its first of two refining trains on Nov. 4, company officials said during a conference call with investors. The train is expected to reach full production of 115,000 barrels a day in January. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)