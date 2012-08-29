FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Petrobras says it increased gasoline, diesel output in 1st half
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

Petrobras says it increased gasoline, diesel output in 1st half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday it increased its production of gasoline by 44,000 barrels a day and diesel by 37,000 barrels a day as a result of refinery investments aimed at increasing output.

The company said it plans to start operations at its Abreu e Lima refinery near Recife, Brazil, in 2014; to start operations at its Comperj heavy-oil refinery near Rio de Janeiro in 2015; and to begin output at its “Premium 1” refinery in Brazil’s Maranhao state sometime in 2017 or 2018.

Petrobras officials made the comments in a meeting with reporters at company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.