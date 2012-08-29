Petrobras says it increased gasoline, diesel output in 1st half

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday it increased its production of gasoline by 44,000 barrels a day and diesel by 37,000 barrels a day as a result of refinery investments aimed at increasing output.

The company said it plans to start operations at its Abreu e Lima refinery near Recife, Brazil, in 2014; to start operations at its Comperj heavy-oil refinery near Rio de Janeiro in 2015; and to begin output at its “Premium 1” refinery in Brazil’s Maranhao state sometime in 2017 or 2018.

Petrobras officials made the comments in a meeting with reporters at company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.