RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday that the cost of its Abreu e Lima refinery near Recife, Brazil, could rise to as much as $20 billion, more than four times its original cost estimate of $4.3 billion.

Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA has yet to agree to pay for its 40 percent stake in the refinery, Petrobras officials told reporters at company headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.