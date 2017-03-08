FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Brazil's watchdog asks Petrobras to restate financial reports from 2013-2015
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
March 8, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 5 months ago

Brazil's watchdog asks Petrobras to restate financial reports from 2013-2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's stock market regulator CVM has asked state controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to restate its annual financial statements for 2013, 2014 and 2015 to include the impact of currency rate hedges.

In a securities filing late on Tuesday, Petrobras said the CVM also requested the restatement of financial results from the second and third quarters of 2013, and to the years of 2014, 2015 and 2016 to account for impairments related to certain hedging transactions.

Petrobras said it can appeal against the request which is preliminary and could still be overturned by a CVM panel. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.