Petrobras to save $500 mln a year with reorganization plan
March 30, 2016 / 9:05 PM / in 2 years

Petrobras to save $500 mln a year with reorganization plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - State-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA, the Brazilian oil producer at the center of a sweeping corruption probe, plans to save 1.8 billion reais ($500 million) a year through a reorganization plan that includes the merger of several business units, job cuts and a streamlining of activities.

In a securities filing, the company known as Petrobras said on Wednesday that a new governance model will lead to a 43 percent reduction in 5,300 jobs with diverse non-operational responsibilities. Petrobras is cutting costs, reducing capital spending and selling assets to stem the impact of slumping oil prices and the probe, which partially curtailed access to financing. ($1 = 3.6040 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)

