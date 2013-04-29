FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrobras, Chevron in talks to resume output at Frade field
April 29, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Petrobras, Chevron in talks to resume output at Frade field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 29 (Reuters) - Petróleo Brasileiro SA is in talks with Chevron Corp to resume production at the Frade field, a senior executive at the Brazilian state-run company said on Monday.

The company, known as Petrobras, and Chevron might restart production as early as this week, Jose Formigli, senior vice president for the company’s exploration and production division, said at a news conference in Rio de Janeiro.

The Frade field off Rio de Janeiro’s coast was shut down in 2011 after a spill and the discovery of several seeps in the area. At the time of the shutdown, Chevron halted 60,000 barrels a day of output at Frade as a precautionary measure while it studied seeps in the area.

