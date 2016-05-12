Brazil's Petrobras expects to drill 65 new wells in 2016

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras expects to drill 65 new wells in 2016 and kept its forecast for average output during the year at 2.145 million barrels per day, the company said in a presentation after its quarterly earnings release on Thursday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is officially known, reported a quarterly loss of 1.25 billion reais ($358 million).