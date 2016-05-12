FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Petrobras expects to drill 65 new wells in 2016
May 12, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Petrobras expects to drill 65 new wells in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petrobras expects to drill 65 new wells in 2016 and kept its forecast for average output during the year at 2.145 million barrels per day, the company said in a presentation after its quarterly earnings release on Thursday.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is officially known, reported a quarterly loss of 1.25 billion reais ($358 million).

$1 = 3.4816 Brazilian reais Reporting by Jeb Blount, Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Chris Reese

