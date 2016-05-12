FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Petrobras reports net loss of 1.25 billion reais
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 12, 2016 / 9:20 PM / a year ago

Brazil's Petrobras reports net loss of 1.25 billion reais

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-led oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, reported a 1.25 billion real ($358 million) net loss in the first quarter, according to a company statement.

Petrobras, as the company is known, reported net sales, or total sales minus sales taxes, of 70.3 billion reais in the quarter. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation, or EBITDA, a measure of operating profit, was 21.1 billion reais.

$1 = 3.4816 Brazilian reais Reporting by Jeb Blount, Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.