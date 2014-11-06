Petrobras to release third-quarter results on Nov 14 - source

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA plans to release its third-quarter earnings results after a board meeting on Nov. 14, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

Petrobras said on Wednesday it would hold a board meeting to discuss its third-quarter results on Nov 14. The company has discussed its quarterly performance at several previous meetings, but had not officially announced the date it would release them. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)