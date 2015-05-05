Petrobras confirms first-quarter earnings report on May 15

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA confirmed on Tuesday it plans to report first-quarter earnings on May 15, at the end of a 45-day reporting window mandated by Brazilian securities regulator CVM.

Petrobras, as the company is known, reported its audited third- and fourth-quarter earnings on April 22 after months of delays as it negotiated with auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers over how to account for a vast corruption scandal. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Alden Bentley)