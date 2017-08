Petrobras reports second-quarter net profit of 370 mln reais

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA recorded a 370-million-real ($118-million) net profit in the second quarter, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a statement.

Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, also reported net sales, or total sales minus sales taxes of 71.3 billion reais. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, was 20.3 billion reais.