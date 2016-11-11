FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras may change prices again, director says
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2016 / 7:05 PM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras may change prices again, director says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background on new pricing policy, results)

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's Petrobras refining and natural gas director, Jorge Celestino, said in a conference call with analysts on Friday that the state-controlled oil company may decide to make a new fuel price adjustment within a month.

Petrobras' new pricing policy takes into consideration the exchange rate and the company's market share, among other factors, to set wholesale fuel prices at its refineries, Celestino said.

Answering a question about the steep devaluation of the real against the dollar this week, the executive added that the company is allowed to do more than one pricing change a month.

Petrobras had just reduced gasoline and diesel prices on Tuesday, citing a drop in its market share and rising fuel imports by competitors. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Meredith Mazzilli)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.